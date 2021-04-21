Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HAPP Stock Is Going Next

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) is -5.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $3.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAPP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.52% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.52% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is -12.47% and -16.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -15.74% off its SMA200. HAPP registered -44.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9859 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9441.

The stock witnessed a -18.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.61%, and is -8.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $44.96M and $55.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.77. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.13% and -47.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.60% this year.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP), with 13.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.06% while institutional investors hold 7.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.04M, and float is at 10.13M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 3.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.62 million shares valued at $1.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.39% of the HAPP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 0.12 million shares valued at $0.23 million to account for 0.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 45334.0 shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $83414.0, while Marshall Wace LLP holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 44178.0 with a market value of $81287.0.