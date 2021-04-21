Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) on Track to Reach $251.50 in a Year

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is 4.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.20 and a high of $265.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HELE stock was last observed hovering at around $226.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.96% off its average median price target of $251.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.97% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.63% lower than the price target low of $223.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $231.10, the stock is 6.92% and 4.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 9.80% off its SMA200. HELE registered 68.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $218.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $216.07.

The stock witnessed a 10.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.13%, and is 5.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $5.51B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.72 and Fwd P/E is 19.72. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.50% and -13.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helen of Troy Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.5 with sales reaching $494.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Top Institutional Holders

438 institutions hold shares in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), with 248.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 113.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.96M, and float is at 24.22M with Short Float at 14.40%. Institutions hold 112.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.89 million shares valued at $641.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.83% of the HELE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.31 million shares valued at $513.46 million to account for 9.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.89 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $418.87 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 7.01% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $380.23 million.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mininberg Julien, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mininberg Julien sold 3,207 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $210.73 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Helen of Troy Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Mininberg Julien (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $210.09 per share for $42018.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the HELE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Mininberg Julien (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,628 shares at an average price of $210.77 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 113,390 shares of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE).

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 42.69% up over the past 12 months. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is 14.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.75% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.83.