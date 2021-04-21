Here are the top Institutional holders of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) shares

859 institutions hold shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.06% while institutional investors hold 93.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.74M, and float is at 132.39M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 92.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.27 million shares valued at $3.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.83% of the ARE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.09 million shares valued at $2.33 billion to account for 9.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 11.66 million shares representing 8.53% and valued at over $2.08 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.19% of the shares totaling 7.09 million with a market value of $1.26 billion.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is 0.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.52 and a high of $179.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARE stock was last observed hovering at around $176.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.66% off its average median price target of $194.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.99% off the consensus price target high of $206.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.11% higher than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $179.24, the stock is 5.64% and 7.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 7.58% off its SMA200. ARE registered 18.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $164.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $165.49.

The stock witnessed a 8.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.65%, and is 4.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has around 470 employees, a market worth around $24.30B and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.59 and Fwd P/E is 66.04. Profit margin for the company is 40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.29% and -0.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $376.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moglia Peter M, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Moglia Peter M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $167.57 per share for a total of $1.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Cain James P (Director) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $168.01 per share for $67204.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4506.0 shares of the ARE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Richardson Stephen (Co-Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $166.41 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 201,163 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) that is trading 23.60% up over the past 12 months. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is 16.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 63.54% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.