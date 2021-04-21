Here are the top Institutional holders of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) shares

383 institutions hold shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), with 13.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.17% while institutional investors hold 99.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.00M, and float is at 117.28M with Short Float at 5.43%. Institutions hold 88.10% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 20.51 million shares valued at $985.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.35% of the HLF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 18.4 million shares valued at $884.33 million to account for 15.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 10.85 million shares representing 9.18% and valued at over $521.17 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.51% of the shares totaling 10.06 million with a market value of $483.39 million.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is -2.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.01 and a high of $59.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLF stock was last observed hovering at around $46.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.37% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.61% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.97, the stock is 3.76% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -3.54% off its SMA200. HLF registered 45.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.48.

The stock witnessed a 2.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.60%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $5.57B and $5.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.09. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.47% and -20.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.60%).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $1.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.90% in year-over-year returns.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEVY ROBERT, the company’s EVP, WW Affairs & Latin Am.. SEC filings show that LEVY ROBERT sold 11,128 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $55.46 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that PEZZULLO DAVID (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 34,683 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $57.75 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the HLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, DeSimone John (President) disposed off 6,180 shares at an average price of $59.00 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 66,805 shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 128.77% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.24% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.85.