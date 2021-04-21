Here are the top Institutional holders of IDEX Corporation (IEX) shares

800 institutions hold shares in IDEX Corporation (IEX), with 147.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 99.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.69M, and float is at 75.55M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 99.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.43 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.10% of the IEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.95 million shares valued at $1.19 billion to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 5.52 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $1.1 billion, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 3.17 million with a market value of $631.33 million.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is 11.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $141.86 and a high of $222.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IEX stock was last observed hovering at around $219.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.62% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.3% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -22.91% lower than the price target low of $181.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $222.47, the stock is 5.16% and 9.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 17.75% off its SMA200. IEX registered 46.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $206.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $196.30.

The stock witnessed a 11.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.01%, and is 2.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) has around 7075 employees, a market worth around $16.70B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.01 and Fwd P/E is 34.19. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.82% and 0.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDEX Corporation (IEX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDEX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.41 with sales reaching $634.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at IDEX Corporation (IEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON sold 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $197.26 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11742.0 shares.

IDEX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Cade Denise R (SVP-General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold a total of 3,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $200.12 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4125.0 shares of the IEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Cade Denise R (SVP-General Counsel & Corp Sec) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $40000.0. The insider now directly holds 7,675 shares of IDEX Corporation (IEX).

IDEX Corporation (IEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graco Inc. (GGG) that is trading 63.98% up over the past 12 months. ITT Inc. (ITT) is 89.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.55% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.