Here are the top Institutional holders of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) shares

260 institutions hold shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), with 5.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.99% while institutional investors hold 96.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.05M, and float is at 41.70M with Short Float at 7.99%. Institutions hold 86.21% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 13.88 million shares valued at $2.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 27.13% of the KOD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.18 million shares valued at $907.35 million to account for 12.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 4.48 million shares representing 8.76% and valued at over $658.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.04% of the shares totaling 3.09 million with a market value of $453.96 million.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) is -22.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.97 and a high of $171.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KOD stock was last observed hovering at around $112.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.14% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -27.79% lower than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.73, the stock is -0.18% and -9.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 13.91% off its SMA200. KOD registered 110.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.58.

The stock witnessed a -12.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.85%, and is 0.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 164.67% and -33.57% from its 52-week high.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.99.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.50% this year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EHRLICH JASON. SEC filings show that EHRLICH JASON sold 6,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $131.50 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62843.0 shares.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that BORGESON JOHN A. sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $130.08 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the KOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, EHRLICH JASON disposed off 6,950 shares at an average price of $125.81 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 50,343 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD).