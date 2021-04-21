Here are the top Institutional holders of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) shares

336 institutions hold shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), with 6.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.48% while institutional investors hold 92.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.26M, and float is at 61.75M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 83.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.36 million shares valued at $409.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.11% of the NSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.49 million shares valued at $341.91 million to account for 12.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 3.89 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $140.05 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 3.1 million with a market value of $111.56 million.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is 21.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.91 and a high of $43.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSA stock was last observed hovering at around $43.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.79% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -12.33% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.81, the stock is 6.97% and 10.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 24.18% off its SMA200. NSA registered 60.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.76.

The stock witnessed a 12.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.16%, and is 3.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has around 924 employees, a market worth around $3.32B and $432.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.74 and Fwd P/E is 37.73. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.23% and 1.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $117.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 467.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FISCHER TAMARA D, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that FISCHER TAMARA D bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $33.26 per share for a total of $13304.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17100.0 shares.

National Storage Affiliates Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Van Mourick Mark (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $36.75 per share for $73500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Van Mourick Mark (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $24.51 for $49020.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA).

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) that is trading 88.06% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.92% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.66.