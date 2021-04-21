Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR)

299 institutions hold shares in Antero Resources Corporation (AR), with 32.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.92% while institutional investors hold 81.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.67M, and float is at 224.23M with Short Float at 13.13%. Institutions hold 72.85% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.47 million shares valued at $122.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.46% of the AR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.99 million shares valued at $108.96 million to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FPR Partners, LLC which holds 17.78 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $96.89 million, while SailingStone Capital Partners LLC holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 13.59 million with a market value of $74.04 million.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is 65.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $10.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -16.39% lower than the price target low of $7.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.02, the stock is -7.42% and -5.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.61 million and changing -3.84% at the moment leaves the stock 64.66% off its SMA200. AR registered 427.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 154.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.59.

The stock witnessed a -8.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.76%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has around 522 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $3.49B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.80. Profit margin for the company is -36.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 583.33% and -17.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -319.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.20% in year-over-year returns.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK ROBERT J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CLARK ROBERT J sold 168,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $9.79 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Antero Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Pearce Sheri sold a total of 1,501 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $4.43 per share for $6645.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69201.0 shares of the AR stock.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading 70.43% up over the past 12 months. EQT Corporation (EQT) is 11.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.14% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 29.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.64.