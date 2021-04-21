Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC)

79 institutions hold shares in SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC), with 8.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.43% while institutional investors hold 22.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.56M, and float is at 27.98M with Short Float at 18.10%. Institutions hold 18.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.74 million shares valued at $2.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.62% of the SEAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.01 million shares valued at $1.41 million to account for 2.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.0 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $1.4 million, while Roumell Asset Management LLC holds 1.25% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $0.84 million.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) is -27.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $3.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEAC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is -24.54% and -22.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.4 million and changing -4.72% at the moment leaves the stock -13.14% off its SMA200. SEAC registered -64.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2797 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0948.

The stock witnessed a -18.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.55%, and is -26.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.92% over the week and 16.20% over the month.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $51.97M and $22.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.38% and -66.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeaChange International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $4.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.00% year-over-year.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kielczewski Marek, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kielczewski Marek sold 7,826 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $1.17 per share for a total of $9156.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

SeaChange International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Aloni Yosef (President & C.E.O.) sold a total of 6,163 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $1.43 per share for $8813.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82953.0 shares of the SEAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Kielczewski Marek (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 13,869 shares at an average price of $2.68 for $37169.0. The insider now directly holds 434,656 shares of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC).

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amdocs Limited (DOX) that is trading 22.96% up over the past 12 months. Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) is 207.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -813.98% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.24.