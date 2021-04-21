Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM)

424 institutions hold shares in SLM Corporation (SLM), with 3.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 107.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 375.06M, and float is at 360.05M with Short Float at 3.66%. Institutions hold 106.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.72 million shares valued at $430.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the SLM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with 32.29 million shares valued at $400.13 million to account for 8.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 31.5 million shares representing 8.66% and valued at over $390.34 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 16.52 million with a market value of $204.69 million.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is 51.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.44 and a high of $19.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $19.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.84% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.39% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.79, the stock is 2.76% and 11.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.54 million and changing -3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 64.35% off its SMA200. SLM registered 175.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.40.

The stock witnessed a 9.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.18%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

SLM Corporation (SLM) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $6.71B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.48 and Fwd P/E is 7.58. Profit margin for the company is 43.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.77% and -4.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

SLM Corporation (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLM Corporation (SLM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLM Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $321.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.60% in year-over-year returns.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at SLM Corporation (SLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Franke Mary Carter Warren, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Franke Mary Carter Warren bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $15.03 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7000.0 shares.

SLM Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Thome Paul F (EVP) sold a total of 32,903 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $9.25 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the SLM stock.

SLM Corporation (SLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) that is trading 128.67% up over the past 12 months. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is 109.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.43% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.