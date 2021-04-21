Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

310 institutions hold shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), with 916.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 94.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.14M, and float is at 64.38M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 93.46% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.79 million shares valued at $274.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.05% of the ILPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.0 million shares valued at $232.8 million to account for 15.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 4.61 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $107.32 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 3.24 million with a market value of $75.5 million.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is 7.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.09 and a high of $26.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ILPT stock was last observed hovering at around $24.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.43% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -25.4% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.08, the stock is 5.73% and 9.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 14.05% off its SMA200. ILPT registered 45.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.30.

The stock witnessed a 8.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.21%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 19.90 and Fwd P/E is 13.34. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.20% and -4.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $55.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.