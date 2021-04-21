Is Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) a good stock to buy now?

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is 24.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.36 and a high of $17.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRZN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $16.45, the stock is 8.15% and 12.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 27.32% off its SMA200. HRZN registered 85.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.11.

The stock witnessed a 17.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.49%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 45.32 and Fwd P/E is 12.85. Distance from 52-week low is 96.77% and -6.32% from its 52-week high.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Analyst Forecasts

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $11.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), with 311.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.61% while institutional investors hold 9.74% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 9.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with over 0.19 million shares valued at $2.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.00% of the HRZN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 0.18 million shares valued at $2.39 million to account for 0.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shelton Capital Management LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.88% and valued at over $2.25 million, while Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 0.83% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $2.13 million.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Michaud Gerald A., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Michaud Gerald A. bought 11,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $13.30 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $13.25 per share for $66250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97986.0 shares of the HRZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $11.70 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 120,204 shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN).