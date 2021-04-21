Is Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) a good stock to buy now?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is -33.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.76 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.47, the stock is -9.43% and -18.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -14.33% off its SMA200. INVZ registered a gain of -2.92% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -14.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.03%, and is -13.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.17% and -46.65% from its 52-week high.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Analyst Forecasts

.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ), with 5.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.68% while institutional investors hold 101.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.01M, and float is at 14.03M with Short Float at 14.74%. Institutions hold 70.48% of the Float.