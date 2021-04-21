Is Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) a good stock to buy now?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is 7.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.29 and a high of $91.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNW stock was last observed hovering at around $84.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.73% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.37% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -16.18% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.97, the stock is 4.84% and 9.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 8.71% off its SMA200. PNW registered 12.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.27.

The stock witnessed a 6.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.22%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $9.64B and $3.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.42 and Fwd P/E is 16.73. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.07% and -6.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $702.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Top Institutional Holders

755 institutions hold shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), with 256.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 89.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.75M, and float is at 112.34M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 89.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.79 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.34% of the PNW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.39 million shares valued at $830.46 million to account for 9.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.13 million shares representing 5.44% and valued at over $490.12 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 4.24 million with a market value of $339.14 million.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Insider Activity

A total of 143 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 72 times.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 11.19% up over the past 12 months. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is 22.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.19% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.