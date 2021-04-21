Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

124 institutions hold shares in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN), with 2.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.82% while institutional investors hold 80.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.42M, and float is at 37.08M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 75.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Park West Asset Management LLC with over 6.63 million shares valued at $28.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.99% of the KIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.67 million shares valued at $11.52 million to account for 6.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 1.99 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $8.56 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $8.55 million.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) is 9.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KIN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.56% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 47.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.71, the stock is -2.93% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 7.31% off its SMA200. KIN registered 16.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8103 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4914.

The stock witnessed a -4.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.74%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $200.03M and $42.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.19% and -21.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.90%).

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $3.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.10% year-over-year.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bevers Denise, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bevers Denise sold 8,396 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $41997.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Bevers Denise (Director) sold a total of 4,622 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $5.00 per share for $23110.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Bevers Denise (Director) disposed off 5 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $25.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN).

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 20.80% up over the past 12 months. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) is 3.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.55% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.