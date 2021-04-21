Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:MRO Stock Is Going Next

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is 51.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.73 and a high of $13.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.79% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -44.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.11, the stock is -6.87% and -6.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.74 million and changing -4.89% at the moment leaves the stock 44.81% off its SMA200. MRO registered 140.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.82.

The stock witnessed a -8.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.97%, and is -6.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has around 1672 employees, a market worth around $8.20B and $3.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.17. Profit margin for the company is -47.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.05% and -23.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $994.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -409.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.20% in year-over-year returns.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Top Institutional Holders

721 institutions hold shares in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 71.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 792.00M, and float is at 787.30M with Short Float at 3.75%. Institutions hold 71.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.51 million shares valued at $557.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.59% of the MRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 63.9 million shares valued at $426.21 million to account for 8.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 53.14 million shares representing 6.74% and valued at over $354.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 49.66 million with a market value of $331.21 million.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TILLMAN LEE M, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that TILLMAN LEE M sold 67,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $11.08 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Henderson Michael A (Executive VP, Operations) sold a total of 20,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $12.55 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the MRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, WAGNER PATRICK disposed off 37,905 shares at an average price of $11.37 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 170,328 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 88.51% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.5% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 29.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.12.