NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) up 5.88% since start of the year

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) is 5.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $7.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NLSP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 61.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.06, the stock is -17.10% and -11.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -10.56% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4955 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3943.

The stock witnessed a -26.27% in the last 1 month and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.37% over the week and 9.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.54% and -58.37% from its 52-week high.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.80% this year.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP), with institutional investors hold 0.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.06M, and float is at 3.41M with Short Float at 5.32%. Institutions hold 0.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with over 5844.0 shares valued at $16713.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.06% of the NLSP Shares outstanding.