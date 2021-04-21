Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -18.27% Change This Year

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) is -18.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.86 and a high of $31.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOOF stock was last observed hovering at around $23.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.48% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.23% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.03, the stock is 9.69% and 6.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 2.36% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.48.

The stock witnessed a 3.49% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.50%, and is 8.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has around 27081 employees, a market worth around $5.33B and $4.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.95. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.55% and -22.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF), with 200.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.99% while institutional investors hold 41.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.87M, and float is at 47.23M with Short Float at 35.79%. Institutions hold 9.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund with over 1.36 million shares valued at $27.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.60% of the WOOF Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth with 1.19 million shares valued at $30.87 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund which holds 1.02 million shares representing 0.45% and valued at over $26.62 million, while Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds 0.43% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $25.51 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zavada John, the company’s Chief Inf. & Admin. Officer. SEC filings show that Zavada John bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $27000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43167.0 shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Hassan Tariq (Chief Marketing Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $18.00 per share for $9000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the WOOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Eskenazi Ilene (CLO & Corporate Secretary) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $72000.0. The insider now directly holds 31,778 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF).