PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) is 7.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.57 and a high of $41.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PETQ stock was last observed hovering at around $39.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.25% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.22% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.74% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.39, the stock is 15.57% and 16.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 5.75% at the moment leaves the stock 24.00% off its SMA200. PETQ registered 81.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.02.

The stock witnessed a 14.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.05%, and is 10.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) has around 2034 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $780.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.92. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.89% and 0.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PetIQ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $208.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -522.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.90% in year-over-year returns.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in PetIQ Inc. (PETQ), with 366.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.41% while institutional investors hold 126.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.42M, and float is at 24.93M with Short Float at 13.74%. Institutions hold 124.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 3.85 million shares valued at $147.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.78% of the PETQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eos Management, L.P. with 3.47 million shares valued at $133.52 million to account for 13.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. which holds 2.46 million shares representing 9.46% and valued at over $94.73 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.23% of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $82.4 million.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newland John, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Newland John sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76682.0 shares.

PetIQ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Smith Michael A (EVP – Products) sold a total of 11,213 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $37.75 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1085.0 shares of the PETQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, SHOLTIS SUSAN (President) disposed off 10,748 shares at an average price of $36.04 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 4,487 shares of PetIQ Inc. (PETQ).

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ): Who are the competitors?

