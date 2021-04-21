Positives for Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) as stock gains in recent trading

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NYSE: HGLB) is 37.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.75 and a high of $8.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HGLB stock was last observed hovering at around $8.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $8.99, the stock is 13.24% and 18.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 36.27% off its SMA200. HGLB registered 78.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.68.

The stock witnessed a 19.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.21%, and is 8.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 89.26% and 0.33% from its 52-week high.

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Analyst Forecasts

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB), with institutional investors hold 26.19% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.71 million shares valued at $4.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.14% of the HGLB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Matisse Capital with 0.7 million shares valued at $4.57 million to account for 3.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc which holds 0.57 million shares representing 2.52% and valued at over $3.7 million, while Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC holds 2.15% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $3.15 million.

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Froehlich Robert J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Froehlich Robert J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $6.05 per share for a total of $6050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2616.0 shares.