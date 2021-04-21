Public Storage (PSA) Volatility At 1.50%, Should You Add A Position?

1,126 institutions hold shares in Public Storage (PSA), with 23.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.32% while institutional investors hold 92.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.53M, and float is at 151.59M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 79.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.4 million shares valued at $4.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.10% of the PSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.23 million shares valued at $3.98 billion to account for 9.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 10.34 million shares representing 5.92% and valued at over $2.39 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.50% of the shares totaling 9.61 million with a market value of $2.22 billion.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is 18.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $172.11 and a high of $270.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSA stock was last observed hovering at around $270.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.99% off its average median price target of $266.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.08% off the consensus price target high of $288.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -36.69% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $273.37, the stock is 7.67% and 12.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 21.81% off its SMA200. PSA registered 41.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $247.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $233.70.

The stock witnessed a 17.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.91%, and is 2.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Public Storage (PSA) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $47.95B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.47 and Fwd P/E is 34.64. Profit margin for the company is 37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.83% and 1.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Public Storage (PSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Public Storage (PSA) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Public Storage is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.76 with sales reaching $731.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Public Storage (PSA) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Public Storage (PSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES bought 37,031 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $217.65 per share for a total of $8.06 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.89 million shares.

Public Storage disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that HAVNER RONALD L JR (Director) bought a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $214.85 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1900.0 shares of the PSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, HARKHAM URI P (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $200.98 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 3,674 shares of Public Storage (PSA).

Public Storage (PSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Life Storage Inc. (LSI) that is trading 57.71% up over the past 12 months. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is 63.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.1% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.