Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is 15.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.70 and a high of $30.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $26.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.86% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -39.5% lower than the price target low of $18.10 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $25.25, the stock is -7.03% and -8.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.63 million and changing -4.82% at the moment leaves the stock 17.18% off its SMA200. SLB registered 66.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.01.

The stock witnessed a -6.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.67%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has around 86000 employees, a market worth around $35.80B and $23.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.15. Profit margin for the company is -44.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.31% and -16.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $5.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.70% in year-over-year returns.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Top Institutional Holders

1,472 institutions hold shares in Schlumberger Limited (SLB), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 77.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.39B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 77.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 115.34 million shares valued at $2.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.25% of the SLB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 97.01 million shares valued at $2.12 billion to account for 6.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 80.79 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $1.76 billion, while Dodge & Cox Inc holds 5.48% of the shares totaling 76.56 million with a market value of $1.67 billion.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Merad Abdellah, the company’s EVP, Performance Management. SEC filings show that Merad Abdellah sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $29.44 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22078.0 shares.

Schlumberger Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Guild Howard (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $24.95 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44463.0 shares of the SLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Jaramillo Claudia (VP, Treasurer) disposed off 4,061 shares at an average price of $23.11 for $93861.0. The insider now directly holds 15,614 shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is trading 50.31% up over the past 12 months. Archrock Inc. (AROC) is 123.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.44% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 20.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.