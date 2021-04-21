Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

226 institutions hold shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.76% while institutional investors hold 93.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.99M, and float is at 25.68M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 87.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.05 million shares valued at $97.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the SCHN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.24 million shares valued at $71.34 million to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.21 million shares representing 8.12% and valued at over $70.67 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.28% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $45.98 million.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is 30.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.93 and a high of $46.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCHN stock was last observed hovering at around $41.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.76, the stock is 2.34% and 6.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 52.29% off its SMA200. SCHN registered 196.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.48.

The stock witnessed a 1.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.21%, and is 7.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) has around 3032 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $1.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.80 and Fwd P/E is 10.74. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.97% and -10.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.74 with sales reaching $711.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 93.00% in year-over-year returns.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARTER JOHN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARTER JOHN D sold 4,416 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $22.24 per share for a total of $98212.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90474.0 shares.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Saba Peter B (SVP, GC, & Corp. Secretary) sold a total of 9,049 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $21.52 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53262.0 shares of the SCHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Henderson Michael R (SVP, President of Operations) disposed off 10,630 shares at an average price of $21.52 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 111,425 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN).

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 225.80% up over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 114.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.79% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.