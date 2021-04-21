Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) on Track to Reach $12.00 in a Year

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) is 30.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.14 and a high of $40.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SQBG stock was last observed hovering at around $15.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.37% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -55.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -55.5% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.66, the stock is -28.11% and -17.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 22.04% at the moment leaves the stock 47.13% off its SMA200. SQBG registered 159.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 253.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.77.

The stock witnessed a -48.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.80%, and is -28.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.46% over the week and 15.49% over the month.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $48.89M and $91.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -98.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 350.72% and -53.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $23.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -152.40% this year.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG), with 442.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 26.69% while institutional investors hold 33.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.65M, and float is at 0.94M with Short Float at 6.05%. Institutions hold 24.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC with over 61194.0 shares valued at $0.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.71% of the SQBG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 56090.0 shares valued at $0.8 million to account for 3.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 44385.0 shares representing 2.69% and valued at over $0.64 million, while Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. holds 1.12% of the shares totaling 18519.0 with a market value of $0.27 million.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM sold 4,377,078 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.46 million shares.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM (10% Owner) sold a total of 575,234 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $0.28 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.84 million shares of the SQBG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM (10% Owner) disposed off 46,272 shares at an average price of $0.29 for $13419.0. The insider now directly holds 8,417,047 shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG).

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) that is trading 234.29% up over the past 12 months. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is 56.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.56% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 56790.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.1.