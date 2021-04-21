Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is 8.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.53 and a high of $64.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRNO stock was last observed hovering at around $62.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.04% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -2.69% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.67, the stock is 6.76% and 8.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 10.15% off its SMA200. TRNO registered 20.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.24.

The stock witnessed a 11.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.70%, and is 3.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $186.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.79 and Fwd P/E is 67.02. Profit margin for the company is 42.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.98% and -0.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terreno Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $49.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Top Institutional Holders

380 institutions hold shares in Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.31% while institutional investors hold 104.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.25M, and float is at 67.19M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 102.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.64 million shares valued at $564.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.00% of the TRNO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.84 million shares valued at $399.97 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 5.59 million shares representing 8.12% and valued at over $327.0 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 6.92% of the shares totaling 4.77 million with a market value of $278.84 million.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading 42.73% up over the past 12 months. STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is 44.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.47% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.