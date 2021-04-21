Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

184 institutions hold shares in Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH), with 12.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.95% while institutional investors hold 106.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.74M, and float is at 51.21M with Short Float at 6.83%. Institutions hold 86.24% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.54 million shares valued at $169.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.63% of the TBPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 8.74 million shares valued at $155.22 million to account for 13.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 6.22 million shares representing 9.54% and valued at over $110.51 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 8.38% of the shares totaling 5.47 million with a market value of $97.15 million.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) is 24.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.48 and a high of $31.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TBPH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.43% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.4% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.08, the stock is 6.29% and 10.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 18.09% off its SMA200. TBPH registered -19.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.75.

The stock witnessed a 4.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.48%, and is 7.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has around 359 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $71.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.49% and -29.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.60%).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.05 with sales reaching $17.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 89.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.10% in year-over-year returns.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WORBOYS PHILIP D, the company’s SVP, Research & Transl Science. SEC filings show that WORBOYS PHILIP D sold 8,829 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that GRAHAM RICHARD A (SVP, Development) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $19.47 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the TBPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, WORBOYS PHILIP D (SVP, Research & Transl Science) disposed off 4,246 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $76428.0. The insider now directly holds 319,395 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) that is trading 16.79% up over the past 12 months. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is 82.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.57% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.2.