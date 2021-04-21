These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is -41.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.12 and a high of $25.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86%.

Currently trading at $8.01, the stock is -25.97% and -41.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing 12.03% at the moment leaves the stock -31.09% off its SMA200. ASTS registered -19.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.69%.

The stock witnessed a -35.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.62%, and is -8.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.82% over the week and 9.96% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $249.11M and $3.93M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8010.00. Distance from 52-week low is 12.50% and -68.43% from its 52-week high.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.80% this year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.57% while institutional investors hold 94.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 22.70M with Short Float at 7.25%. Institutions hold 67.82% of the Float.