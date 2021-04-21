These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) is -16.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.79 and a high of $79.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEKE stock was last observed hovering at around $50.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $502.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.64% off the consensus price target high of $616.57 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 73.8% higher than the price target low of $196.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.52, the stock is -7.85% and -14.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -15.64% off its SMA200. BEKE registered a loss of -27.78% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.88.

The stock witnessed a -19.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.70%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has around 119658 employees, a market worth around $60.66B and $10.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 350.48 and Fwd P/E is 38.71. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.06% and -35.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $2.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.70% year-over-year.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Top Institutional Holders

313 institutions hold shares in KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), with 10.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 18.12% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 17.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.63 million shares valued at $1.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.98% of the BEKE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 10.96 million shares valued at $674.78 million to account for 1.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.9 million shares representing 0.89% and valued at over $486.41 million, while Capital World Investors holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 7.25 million with a market value of $446.32 million.