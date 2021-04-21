Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TVTX Stock Is Going Next

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) is -7.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.01 and a high of $33.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TVTX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.55% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 27.94% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.22, the stock is 0.80% and -7.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 7.14% off its SMA200. TVTX registered 70.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.53.

The stock witnessed a -5.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.16%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $198.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.08% and -23.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $50.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Top Institutional Holders

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ASELAGE STEVE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ASELAGE STEVE sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $26.23 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that ASELAGE STEVE (Director) sold a total of 17,727 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $27.44 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the TVTX stock.