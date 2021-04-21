VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

874 institutions hold shares in VeriSign Inc. (VRSN), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 95.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.86M, and float is at 112.71M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 94.33% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 12.82 million shares valued at $2.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.37% of the VRSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.66 million shares valued at $2.31 billion to account for 9.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.16 million shares representing 8.12% and valued at over $1.98 billion, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 5.72 million with a market value of $1.24 billion.

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is -3.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $184.60 and a high of $221.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $207.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.24% off its average median price target of $246.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.42% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.85% higher than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $209.50, the stock is 3.76% and 6.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 3.31% off its SMA200. VRSN registered -0.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $197.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $201.02.

The stock witnessed a 9.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.30%, and is 2.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) has around 907 employees, a market worth around $23.64B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.72 and Fwd P/E is 34.07. Profit margin for the company is 64.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.49% and -5.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (223.90%).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VeriSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $323.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Indelicarto Thomas C, the company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Indelicarto Thomas C sold 613 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $204.86 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59559.0 shares.

VeriSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that BIDZOS D JAMES (Exec. Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $203.69 per share for $2.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the VRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, Indelicarto Thomas C (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 1,226 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 60,172 shares of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -0.81% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 14.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.49% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.