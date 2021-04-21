W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Volatility At 1.41%, Should You Add A Position?

1,055 institutions hold shares in W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW), with 7.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.51% while institutional investors hold 84.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.20M, and float is at 46.42M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 73.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.4 million shares valued at $2.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.31% of the GWW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.73 million shares valued at $1.52 billion to account for 7.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD which holds 2.69 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $1.1 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $934.81 million.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is 1.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $256.19 and a high of $427.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GWW stock was last observed hovering at around $408.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.72% off its average median price target of $417.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.07% off the consensus price target high of $460.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -23.49% lower than the price target low of $335.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $413.70, the stock is 2.99% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 9.83% off its SMA200. GWW registered 50.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $398.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $391.62.

The stock witnessed a 3.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.87%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) has around 21800 employees, a market worth around $21.52B and $11.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.98 and Fwd P/E is 19.57. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.48% and -3.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W.W. Grainger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.29 with sales reaching $3.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Macpherson Donald G, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Macpherson Donald G sold 4,276 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $407.01 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63985.0 shares.

W.W. Grainger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that HOWARD JOHN L (Sr. VP and General Counsel) sold a total of 2,535 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $407.21 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39567.0 shares of the GWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, HOWARD JOHN L (Sr. VP and General Counsel) disposed off 18,903 shares at an average price of $403.79 for $7.63 million. The insider now directly holds 39,567 shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW).

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) that is trading 104.58% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.93% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.55.