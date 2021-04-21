What should you know before buying stock in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is 15.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.28 and a high of $53.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $52.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.08% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -15.09% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.79, the stock is 0.26% and 5.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.23 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 16.89% off its SMA200. CSCO registered 21.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.75.

The stock witnessed a 5.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.61%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has around 77500 employees, a market worth around $214.03B and $48.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.68 and Fwd P/E is 15.13. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.80% and -2.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $12.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Top Institutional Holders

3,392 institutions hold shares in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 73.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.22B, and float is at 4.22B with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 73.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 330.74 million shares valued at $14.8 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.83% of the CSCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 327.7 million shares valued at $14.66 billion to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 179.31 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $8.02 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.07% of the shares totaling 87.2 million with a market value of $3.9 billion.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURNS M MICHELE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURNS M MICHELE sold 13,982 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $51.55 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70468.0 shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Martinez Maria (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $49.17 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the CSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, CHANDLER MARK D (EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl) disposed off 318 shares at an average price of $48.32 for $15364.0. The insider now directly holds 177,731 shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 19.24% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 14.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.13% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 53.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.