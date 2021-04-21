What should you know before buying stock in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) is 22.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.23 and a high of $152.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAA stock was last observed hovering at around $151.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.87% off its average median price target of $146.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.81% off the consensus price target high of $166.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -14.59% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.69, the stock is 5.11% and 9.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 22.62% off its SMA200. MAA registered 42.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $131.34.

The stock witnessed a 9.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.44%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) has around 2530 employees, a market worth around $17.52B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.47 and Fwd P/E is 61.51. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.32% and 1.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $423.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Top Institutional Holders

784 institutions hold shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA), with 772.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 94.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.22M, and float is at 113.53M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 93.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.17 million shares valued at $2.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.89% of the MAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.26 million shares valued at $1.43 billion to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.58 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $833.09 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 5.55 million with a market value of $703.65 million.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carpenter Melanie, the company’s EVP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Carpenter Melanie sold 677 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $146.44 per share for a total of $99140.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17629.0 shares.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Grimes Thomas L Jr (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 683 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $146.44 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81509.0 shares of the MAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Campbell Albert M III (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 691 shares at an average price of $146.44 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 72,396 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA).

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading 25.98% up over the past 12 months. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is 84.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.83% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.