Which institution holds the most shares in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)

289 institutions hold shares in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE), with 31.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.41% while institutional investors hold 32.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.14M, and float is at 230.66M with Short Float at 24.27%. Institutions hold 28.87% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.62 million shares valued at $120.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.17% of the SRNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 12.68 million shares valued at $86.51 million to account for 4.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.31 million shares representing 4.31% and valued at over $84.01 million, while Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds 1.58% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $30.71 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) is 8.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.18 and a high of $19.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRNE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.8% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 60.95% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.42, the stock is -6.78% and -26.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.19 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -18.80% off its SMA200. SRNE registered 211.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.31.

The stock witnessed a -22.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.31%, and is 7.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) has around 502 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $40.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.36. Distance from 52-week low is 240.37% and -61.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.90%).

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $19.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,687.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 157.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Janda Kim, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Janda Kim sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $6.97 per share for a total of $13251.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Followwill Dorman (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $7.13 per share for $7135.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2130.0 shares of the SRNE stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) that is trading 3.97% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.69% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 55.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.38.