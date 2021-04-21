Which Institutions Own Shares In 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)?

300 institutions hold shares in 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), with 3.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.81% while institutional investors hold 105.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.64M, and float is at 103.16M with Short Float at 19.10%. Institutions hold 102.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.72 million shares valued at $610.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.49% of the EGHT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd with 13.38 million shares valued at $461.26 million to account for 12.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.79 million shares representing 10.04% and valued at over $371.88 million, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 8.37% of the shares totaling 9.0 million with a market value of $310.23 million.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is -4.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.51 and a high of $39.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGHT stock was last observed hovering at around $32.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.06% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -31.88% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.97, the stock is 0.96% and -2.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 34.80% off its SMA200. EGHT registered 83.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.50.

The stock witnessed a -0.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.94%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has around 1675 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $509.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 540.49. Profit margin for the company is -33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.04% and -15.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.30%).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $140.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTIN BRYAN R, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that MARTIN BRYAN R sold 65 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $33.53 per share for a total of $2179.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9706.0 shares.

8×8 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that Zinn Matthew (SVP-GC,Secretary and CPO) sold a total of 54 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $33.52 per share for $1810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46366.0 shares of the EGHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, Deklich Dejan (Chief Products Officer) disposed off 77 shares at an average price of $33.53 for $2581.0. The insider now directly holds 157,460 shares of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading 25.05% up over the past 12 months. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is 0.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.81% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.72.