Which Institutions Own Shares In Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO)?

50 institutions hold shares in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO), with 53.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.38% while institutional investors hold 9.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.79M, and float is at 27.90M with Short Float at 5.07%. Institutions hold 3.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.04 million shares valued at $1.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.40% of the AVCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.55 million shares valued at $0.62 million to account for 0.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.27 million shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $0.3 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.27 million.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is -11.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $2.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVCO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is -9.18% and -19.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -24.20% off its SMA200. AVCO registered -33.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1384 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2040.

The stock witnessed a -22.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.18%, and is -6.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $89.54M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.66% and -55.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-161.70%).

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 26.10% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 85.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.29% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.42.