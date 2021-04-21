Which Institutions Own Shares In Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)?

305 institutions hold shares in Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL), with 223.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 66.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.48M, and float is at 84.73M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 66.71% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.41 million shares valued at $264.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.01% of the GNL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.88 million shares valued at $237.82 million to account for 15.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.56 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $78.22 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.98% of the shares totaling 1.79 million with a market value of $30.74 million.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is 11.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.85 and a high of $19.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $19.06, the stock is 2.93% and 3.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 11.52% off its SMA200. GNL registered 53.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.19.

The stock witnessed a 6.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.58%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $330.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 143.31. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.84% and -1.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Analyst Forecasts

Global Net Lease Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $91.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.70% in year-over-year returns.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is trading 44.57% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.2% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.