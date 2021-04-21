Which Institutions Own Shares In Portland General Electric Company (POR)?

446 institutions hold shares in Portland General Electric Company (POR), with 472.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 98.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.51M, and float is at 89.08M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 98.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.24 million shares valued at $395.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.32% of the POR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.42 million shares valued at $317.17 million to account for 8.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 4.01 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $171.53 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 3.9 million with a market value of $166.71 million.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is 20.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.96 and a high of $50.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.44% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -25.51% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.46, the stock is 6.38% and 12.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 22.87% off its SMA200. POR registered 7.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.74.

The stock witnessed a 8.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.20%, and is 4.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) has around 3639 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $2.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.76 and Fwd P/E is 18.61. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.01% and 1.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Portland General Electric Company (POR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Portland General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $575.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Portland General Electric Company (POR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 22 times.

Portland General Electric Company (POR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 11.19% up over the past 12 months. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is 22.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.09% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.07.