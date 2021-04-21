Which Institutions Own Shares In PRA Group Inc. (PRAA)?

300 institutions hold shares in PRA Group Inc. (PRAA), with 807.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 110.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.58M, and float is at 44.86M with Short Float at 7.96%. Institutions hold 108.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.96 million shares valued at $275.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.26% of the PRAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.58 million shares valued at $181.72 million to account for 10.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.88 million shares representing 6.32% and valued at over $114.35 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 5.79% of the shares totaling 2.64 million with a market value of $104.63 million.

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) is -6.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.73 and a high of $47.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRAA stock was last observed hovering at around $36.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.35% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.59% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.21, the stock is 1.37% and 0.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -4.85% off its SMA200. PRAA registered 43.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.91.

The stock witnessed a 6.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.14%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) has around 3820 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.44 and Fwd P/E is 11.23. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.81% and -21.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PRA Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $268.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Steven C, the company’s EVP, Global Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Roberts Steven C sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $37.00 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43546.0 shares.

PRA Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Graham Peter M (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $44.26 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49565.0 shares of the PRAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Sjolund Martin (President, PRA Group Europe) disposed off 1,573 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $70785.0. The insider now directly holds 31,338 shares of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA).

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) that is trading 317.71% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.39% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.43.