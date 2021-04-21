Which Institutions Own Shares In Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)?

273 institutions hold shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG), with 2.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 77.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.78M, and float is at 187.62M with Short Float at 4.12%. Institutions hold 76.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.11 million shares valued at $242.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.24% of the PVG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 10.66 million shares valued at $122.37 million to account for 5.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 9.16 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $105.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 5.37 million with a market value of $61.7 million.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) is 0.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.34 and a high of $14.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PVG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $13.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.34% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -6.39% lower than the price target low of $10.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.49, the stock is 4.57% and 7.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 1.19% off its SMA200. PVG registered 44.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.35.

The stock witnessed a 3.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.55%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 22.98. Distance from 52-week low is 56.54% and -21.03% from its 52-week high.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pretium Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $83.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.70% this year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Gold Inc. (NGD) that is trading 135.58% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.35% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.63.