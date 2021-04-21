Which Institutions Own Shares In Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)?

406 institutions hold shares in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX), with 468.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 90.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.94M, and float is at 56.42M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 89.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.07 million shares valued at $429.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.34% of the SWX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.62 million shares valued at $341.2 million to account for 9.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 5.39 million shares representing 9.41% and valued at over $327.34 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $184.54 million.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is 20.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.00 and a high of $81.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWX stock was last observed hovering at around $71.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.0% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -12.15% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.90, the stock is 5.19% and 9.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 11.02% off its SMA200. SWX registered -3.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.51.

The stock witnessed a 7.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.79%, and is 4.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) has around 2272 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $3.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.64 and Fwd P/E is 16.92. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.89% and -10.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.97 with sales reaching $952.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 89.40% in year-over-year returns.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 86 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Justin L, the company’s SVP/General Counsel. SEC filings show that Brown Justin L sold 365 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $67.03 per share for a total of $24467.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7960.0 shares.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Esparza Jose Luis Jr (SVP/IS/Customer Engagement) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $70.04 per share for $35021.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2224.0 shares of the SWX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, KENNY KENNETH J (VP/Finance/Treasurer) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $70.65 for $28260.0. The insider now directly holds 16,021 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX).

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 24.14% up over the past 12 months. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is 79.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.18% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.