Who are the Institutional Holders in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)?

277 institutions hold shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH), with 16.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.96% while institutional investors hold 109.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.23M, and float is at 41.00M with Short Float at 9.27%. Institutions hold 77.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 4.44 million shares valued at $253.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.70% of the DCPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.84 million shares valued at $218.91 million to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 3.59 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $204.7 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 3.41 million with a market value of $194.6 million.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) is -19.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.42 and a high of $68.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCPH stock was last observed hovering at around $45.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $75.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.36% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 24.75% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.90, the stock is 3.42% and 2.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -10.46% off its SMA200. DCPH registered -7.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.38.

The stock witnessed a -0.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.20%, and is 5.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $42.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.44% and -32.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.90%).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.07 with sales reaching $21.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 156.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10,309.50% in year-over-year returns.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bristol James Arthur, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bristol James Arthur sold 14,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $43.84 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Taylor Michael Douglas (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $45.57 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DCPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Taylor Michael Douglas (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $44.04 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -13.48% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.5% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.09.