Who are the Institutional Holders in Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)?

274 institutions hold shares in Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.22% while institutional investors hold 121.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.01M, and float is at 121.97M with Short Float at 18.53%. Institutions hold 117.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is River Road Asset Management, LLC with over 14.22 million shares valued at $208.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.89% of the TWNK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.98 million shares valued at $160.74 million to account for 8.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Champlain Investment Partners, LLC which holds 10.65 million shares representing 8.16% and valued at over $155.95 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.98% of the shares totaling 10.43 million with a market value of $152.63 million.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is 3.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.19 and a high of $16.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWNK stock was last observed hovering at around $14.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.09, the stock is 2.95% and 1.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 10.73% off its SMA200. TWNK registered 29.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.14.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.07%, and is 3.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.94 and Fwd P/E is 16.66. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.85% and -6.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hostess Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $256.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC, the company’s . SEC filings show that Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC sold 3,215,817 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $43.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Hostess Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC () sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $13.74 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TWNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Hostess CDM Co-Invest, LLC () disposed off 186,412 shares at an average price of $13.55 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK).

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK): Who are the competitors?

Short interest in the company's stock has fallen -7.31% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.44.