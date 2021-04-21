Who are the Institutional Holders in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)?

282 institutions hold shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK), with 16.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.22% while institutional investors hold 82.09% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 76.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Genesis Investment Management, LLP with over 14.83 million shares valued at $164.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the LILAK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. with 14.22 million shares valued at $157.71 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ashe Capital Management, LP which holds 12.4 million shares representing 6.84% and valued at over $137.48 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.71% of the shares totaling 12.15 million with a market value of $134.79 million.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) is 25.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.47 and a high of $14.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LILAK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.79% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -114.0% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.91, the stock is 1.28% and 6.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 29.31% off its SMA200. LILAK registered 40.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.22.

The stock witnessed a -3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.43%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) has around 11900 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $3.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.84. Distance from 52-week low is 86.34% and -6.83% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.30% in year-over-year returns.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times.