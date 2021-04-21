Who are the Institutional Holders in STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)?

302 institutions hold shares in STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), with 532.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 89.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.24M, and float is at 45.57M with Short Float at 5.54%. Institutions hold 88.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 10.8 million shares valued at $855.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.18% of the STAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.2 million shares valued at $332.35 million to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.52 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $278.48 million, while Palo Alto Investors Lp holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 2.85 million with a market value of $225.73 million.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) is 49.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.41 and a high of $128.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STAA stock was last observed hovering at around $117.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.99% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -35.01% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.81, the stock is 9.90% and 11.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 52.85% off its SMA200. STAA registered 212.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.24.

The stock witnessed a 22.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.78%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has around 575 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $163.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 990.08 and Fwd P/E is 174.72. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 245.28% and -7.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STAAR Surgical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $44.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.20% in year-over-year returns.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayashida Jon K., the company’s VP, Global Clinical, Medical. SEC filings show that Hayashida Jon K. sold 1,103 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $96.37 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9691.0 shares.

STAAR Surgical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Gesten Samuel J (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,032 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $96.37 per share for $99454.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42583.0 shares of the STAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Francese James E (Sr. VP, Comm. Ops., NA, APAC) disposed off 922 shares at an average price of $96.37 for $88853.0. The insider now directly holds 52,630 shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) that is trading 308.67% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -2.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.25% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.8.