Who are the Institutional Holders in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR)?

267 institutions hold shares in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR), with 24.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.48% while institutional investors hold 71.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.06M, and float is at 34.52M with Short Float at 10.97%. Institutions hold 46.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.13 million shares valued at $61.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.47% of the TR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.95 million shares valued at $56.16 million to account for 5.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.02 million shares representing 2.61% and valued at over $29.31 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $26.67 million.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) is 16.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.15 and a high of $57.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $14.14 for the next 12 months. It is also -138.54% off the consensus price target high of $14.14 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -138.54% lower than the price target low of $14.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.73, the stock is 2.40% and 4.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 8.91% off its SMA200. TR registered -1.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.74.

The stock witnessed a -0.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.84%, and is 5.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $471.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.13. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.84% and -41.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.90% this year.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) that is trading 11.82% up over the past 12 months. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) is 34.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.45% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.5.