Who is the Top Investor In Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)?

399 institutions hold shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), with 10.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.70% while institutional investors hold 36.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.85M, and float is at 225.22M with Short Float at 7.39%. Institutions hold 34.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 15.22 million shares valued at $356.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.12% of the BLDP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.26 million shares valued at $146.52 million to account for 2.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Marshall Wace LLP which holds 3.6 million shares representing 1.21% and valued at over $84.34 million, while BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds 1.12% of the shares totaling 3.31 million with a market value of $77.54 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is -17.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.87 and a high of $42.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.0% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 17.79% higher than the price target low of $23.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.32, the stock is -15.57% and -27.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.5 million and changing -4.64% at the moment leaves the stock -9.91% off its SMA200. BLDP registered 91.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.02.

The stock witnessed a -22.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.12%, and is -12.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has around 785 employees, a market worth around $5.24B and $103.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.81% and -54.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $26.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) that is trading 471.27% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -44.66% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.