Who is the Top Investor In XPeng Inc. (XPEV)?

345 institutions hold shares in XPeng Inc. (XPEV), with 71.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.17% while institutional investors hold 27.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 399.68M, and float is at 357.36M with Short Float at 6.57%. Institutions hold 25.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Coatue Management, LLC with over 10.38 million shares valued at $444.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.14% of the XPEV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with 10.38 million shares valued at $444.55 million to account for 2.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.03 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $429.68 million, while Capital World Investors holds 1.82% of the shares totaling 8.85 million with a market value of $379.2 million.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -26.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.11 and a high of $74.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $31.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $31.27, the stock is -8.21% and -13.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.46 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -12.68% off its SMA200. XPEV registered a gain of 43.64% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.96.

The stock witnessed a -16.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.92%, and is -11.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 3676 employees, a market worth around $25.08B and $320.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.76% and -58.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (81.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $429.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 145.60% year-over-year.