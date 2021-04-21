Why should you keep an eye on Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) is 3.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.39 and a high of $159.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BR stock was last observed hovering at around $155.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.91% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.74% off the consensus price target high of $176.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.51% lower than the price target low of $152.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $158.85, the stock is 3.16% and 7.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 11.12% off its SMA200. BR registered 44.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $149.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $147.37.

The stock witnessed a 8.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.81%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $18.23B and $4.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.84 and Fwd P/E is 26.14. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.73% and -0.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.67 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Top Institutional Holders

1,092 institutions hold shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR), with 958.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 89.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.70M, and float is at 114.84M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 88.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.47 million shares valued at $2.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.63% of the BR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.45 million shares valued at $1.45 billion to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 6.34 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $971.83 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 4.86 million with a market value of $744.41 million.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AMSTERDAM ADAM D, the company’s Corporate Vice President. SEC filings show that AMSTERDAM ADAM D sold 20,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $148.49 per share for a total of $3.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14980.0 shares.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that BRUN LESLIE A (Director) sold a total of 4,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $147.52 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40370.0 shares of the BR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Duelks Robert N (Director) disposed off 3,699 shares at an average price of $144.83 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 30,567 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR).

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) that is trading 58.14% up over the past 12 months. WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) is 62.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.61% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.