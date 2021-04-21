Why should you keep an eye on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is -2.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $310.00 and a high of $429.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $333.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.18% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.64% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.57% higher than the price target low of $394.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $320.82, the stock is -3.22% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.04 million and changing -3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -3.22% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $329.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $329.37.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 1249 employees, a market worth around $59.57B and $1.27B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.49% and -25.31% from its 52-week high.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.39 with sales reaching $1.82B over the same period..

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 7.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 185.69M, and float is at 23.74M. Institutions hold 7.29% of the Float.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III sold 770 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $339.02 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.22 million shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III (Director) sold a total of 59,230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $332.40 per share for $19.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.22 million shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III (Director) disposed off 69,500 shares at an average price of $337.31 for $23.44 million. The insider now directly holds 2,280,875 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).